CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CannBioRx Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATNFW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. CannBioRx Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

CannBioRx Life Sciences Company Profile

180 life sciences corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. its product development platforms in phase iib/iii clinical trials include fibrosis and anti-tnf platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; synthetic cannabidiol (cbd) analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of cbd; and a7nachr platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

