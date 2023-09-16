Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 111.3% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 42 ($0.53) in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTAGF remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Capita has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

