City State Bank Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

City State Bank raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $5.28 on Friday, hitting $165.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,727,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,033. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $181.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

View Our Latest Report on CRWD

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.