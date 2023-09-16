City State Bank Purchases 2,997 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

City State Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.64. 18,391,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,218,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.36 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.