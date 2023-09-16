City State Bank Sells 111 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

City State Bank trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $160.49. 4,382,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,315. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

