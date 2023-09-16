City State Bank Sells 2,024 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

City State Bank decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 117,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,155 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. 2,105,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,073. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

