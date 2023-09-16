City State Bank Trims Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

City State Bank reduced its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FJUN. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the first quarter worth $471,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the second quarter worth $500,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the first quarter worth $211,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the first quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 20.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,609 shares. The stock has a market cap of $492.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

