Comparing Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) & Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE)

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and Fc Global Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $56.69 million 3.35 $14.32 million $2.25 12.28 Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Fc Global Realty.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

93.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Semler Scientific and Fc Global Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semler Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.87%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 27.44% 30.26% 26.34% Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42%

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Fc Global Realty on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Fc Global Realty

(Get Free Report)

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.