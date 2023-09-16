Cox Capital Mgt LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $414.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,755,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,428. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

