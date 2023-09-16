Cox Capital Mgt LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.3% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,767,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,073. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

