Critical Analysis: Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) vs. Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts -1.79% -1.14% -0.50% Ryman Hospitality Properties 11.37% 123.83% 5.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.50 billion 1.13 $162.00 million ($0.25) -52.44 Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.81 billion 2.85 $128.99 million $3.99 21.58

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Park Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

91.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Park Hotels & Resorts and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 0 4 2 0 2.33 Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 0 4 0 2.60

Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $17.43, suggesting a potential upside of 32.94%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus target price of $109.40, suggesting a potential upside of 27.06%. Given Park Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Park Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out -240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 100.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ryman Hospitality Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Park Hotels & Resorts on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company's hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network OEG owns in a joint venture with Gray Television, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

