Decred (DCR) Price Tops $13.59 on Top Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Decred coin can now be bought for $13.59 or 0.00051145 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $210.52 million and $996,850.97 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00150132 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026688 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003870 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,494,956 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

