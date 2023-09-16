Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stock Holdings Increased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 125.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,031 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $22,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 992,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after acquiring an additional 93,208 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,749 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.69. 369,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,901. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.