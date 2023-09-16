DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the August 15th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNP. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of DNP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 271,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,290. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Featured Articles
