DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the August 15th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNP. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DNP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 271,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,290. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

(Get Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.