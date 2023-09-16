Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Eat & Beyond Global Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EATBF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Eat & Beyond Global has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.98.
About Eat & Beyond Global
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eat & Beyond Global
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eat & Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat & Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.