Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Eat & Beyond Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EATBF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Eat & Beyond Global has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.98.

About Eat & Beyond Global

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. The firm focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

