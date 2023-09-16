Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Up 97.0% in August

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 19,793 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of ETW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,429. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $8.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
