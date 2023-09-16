Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the August 15th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Encavis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Encavis Stock Performance

About Encavis

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENCVF remained flat at C$13.21 during midday trading on Friday. Encavis has a fifty-two week low of C$13.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.35.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe and internationally. It operates through Solar Parks, PV Service, Wind farms, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 219 solar parks and 98 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

Featured Articles

