EOS (EOS) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $634.83 million and approximately $53.12 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002565 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001505 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001785 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,102,811,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,817,750 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.