Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $15.59 or 0.00058646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and $116.15 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,586.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00244860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.00 or 0.00816204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00545926 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00119123 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,989,447 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.