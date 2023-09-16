Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,678,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,864,365. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

