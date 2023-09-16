Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 78,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 50,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFAR traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $684.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $24.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

