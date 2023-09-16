Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,240,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

