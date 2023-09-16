Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 85,932 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,922 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 281,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,458,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 466,271 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,160,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,060,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 694,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 430,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,308. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.