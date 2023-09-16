Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,861,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,970,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,822,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

