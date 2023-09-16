Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,213,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,719,000 after acquiring an additional 92,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,614,000 after acquiring an additional 598,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,321,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,012,000 after purchasing an additional 171,363 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. 1,809,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,153. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

