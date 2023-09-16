Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.24 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000887 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $191.53 million and $18.30 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00035249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003345 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,962,367 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

