Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Up 109.8% in August

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the August 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fibra Danhos Price Performance

Fibra Danhos stock remained flat at $1.30 during trading hours on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

We are a Mexican trust constituted, primarily, to develop, own, lease, operate, and acquire iconic and premier-quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our CBFI holders, over the long-term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our property values.

