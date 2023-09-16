Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 751,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 731,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,224,000 after buying an additional 43,889 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 430,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 365,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 94,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,344. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

