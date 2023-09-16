Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 489 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

MetLife stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.65. 7,686,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,529. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

