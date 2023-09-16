First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,254. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47.

First Citizens BancShares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

