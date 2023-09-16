First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Up 46.8% in August

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 200,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,742,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,268.7% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 200,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 160,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.55. 177,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,643. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $71.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

