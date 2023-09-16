First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the August 15th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.90. 160,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,410 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

