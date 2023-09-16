First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the August 15th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDVY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.90. 160,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $30.43.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
