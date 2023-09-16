Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Price Performance

Shares of Fuyao Glass Industry Group stock remained flat at $1.19 during trading hours on Friday. Fuyao Glass Industry Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fuyao Glass Industry Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

About Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of safety glass solutions and automotive accessories for various transportation vehicles in China and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services automotive grade float glass, automotive glass, locomotive glass, luggage racks, and vehicle window trims, as well as offers relevant services.

