Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Up 93.3% in August

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GBERY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $50.80. 10,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81.

GBERY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC downgraded Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geberit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.25.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

