Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Update

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,300 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the August 15th total of 290,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 503,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Glory Star New Media Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 198,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,698. Glory Star New Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glory Star New Media Group by 431.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 296,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 240,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

