Greylin Investment Management Inc Cuts Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Greylin Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,585. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.