Greylin Investment Management Inc Purchases 10,022 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $1,349,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BTI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

