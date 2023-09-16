Greylin Investment Management Inc Purchases 624,466 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 167.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 624,466 shares during the period. Nordic American Tankers comprises 0.7% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc owned 0.48% of Nordic American Tankers worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 606,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 122,381 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 366,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE NAT remained flat at $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,073. The company has a market cap of $789.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.76%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.23%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

