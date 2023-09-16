Greylin Investment Management Inc Sells 2,951 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Greylin Investment Management Inc cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.8% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 16,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

BABA traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $87.07. 10,147,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,871,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

