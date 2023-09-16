Greylin Investment Management Inc Sells 74,301 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Greylin Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,301 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up 1.1% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,062,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,169,000 after acquiring an additional 161,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,095,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,116. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

