Grin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $344,089.53 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $2.62 million and $344,089.53 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,529.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00245785 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.54 or 0.00804930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.26 or 0.00543773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00058820 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00118186 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

