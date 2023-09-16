GXChain (GXC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $23.04 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 7% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $23.04 million and approximately $189.40 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001499 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001895 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.