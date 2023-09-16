Head to Head Analysis: Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ)

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ – Get Free Report) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LDK Solar and Magnachip Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnachip Semiconductor 0 1 1 0 2.50

Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 302.30%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A Magnachip Semiconductor -15.85% -8.06% -6.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LDK Solar and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LDK Solar and Magnachip Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnachip Semiconductor $250.17 million 1.26 -$8.04 million ($0.89) -8.80

LDK Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, suggesting that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats LDK Solar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LDK Solar

(Get Free Report)

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, and motor drive; and organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuits for OLED TVs. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Cheongju-si, South Korea.

