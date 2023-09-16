Head-To-Head Survey: INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) vs. WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF)

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) and WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of INNOVATE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of WSP Global shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of INNOVATE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INNOVATE and WSP Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INNOVATE $1.64 billion 0.08 -$35.90 million ($0.44) -3.93 WSP Global N/A N/A N/A $1.48 96.30

Analyst Ratings

WSP Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INNOVATE. INNOVATE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSP Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for INNOVATE and WSP Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INNOVATE 0 0 0 0 N/A WSP Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

WSP Global has a consensus target price of $129.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.58%. Given WSP Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WSP Global is more favorable than INNOVATE.

Profitability

This table compares INNOVATE and WSP Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INNOVATE -1.98% N/A -2.70% WSP Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WSP Global beats INNOVATE on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants. This segment also offers solutions for digital engineering, modeling and detailing, construction, and heavy equipment installation and facility services including maintenance, repair, and installation; and manufactures pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and customized products. The Life Sciences segment develops products to treat early osteoarthritis of the knee; and aesthetic and medical technologies for the skin. The Spectrum segment operates over-the-air broadcasting stations across the United States; and Azteca America, a Spanish-language broadcast network. The company was formerly known as HC2 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to INNOVATE Corp. in September 2021. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc. operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners. The company also provides engineering and consultancy services, such as decarbonisation strategies, digital building design, structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services; and design, operation, and maintenance services, including feasibility studies; and advisory services, such as technical, financial, emission, and environmental issues, as well as engineering design and energy simulations. In addition, it works with and advises governments and private sector in earth sciences and environmental sustainability. Further, the company provides engineering, procurement, and construction management services to the food and beverages, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, aerospace, automotive, technology, and chemicals industries. Additionally, it offers strategic advisory services comprising planning and advisory, management, and technology and sustainability services. The company was formerly known as GENIVAR Inc. and changed its name to WSP Global Inc. in January 2014. WSP Global Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

