HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.84 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $3,413.12 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

