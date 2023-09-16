IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the August 15th total of 45,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of IN8bio stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 73,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.20. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INAB. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 35.5% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 457,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 119,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IN8bio by 205.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 118,715 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in IN8bio by 105.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 104,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in IN8bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IN8bio by 53.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 58,833 shares during the period. 7.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

