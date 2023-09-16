Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Inrad Optics Price Performance

Inrad Optics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655. Inrad Optics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $20.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of -0.24.

Get Inrad Optics alerts:

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets glass, crystal, and metal based optical components, and sub-assemblies. It offers UV-IR optics and assemblies, such as precision custom optics and thin film optical coatings; glass and single crystal substrates; and deposit optical thin films, and assemble sub-components used in advanced photonic systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.