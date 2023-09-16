International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Up 86.4% in August

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

International Zeolite Stock Performance

IZCFF stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. International Zeolite has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

International Zeolite Company Profile

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

