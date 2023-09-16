International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Up 86.4% in August

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
International Zeolite Stock Performance
IZCFF stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. International Zeolite has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
International Zeolite Company Profile
