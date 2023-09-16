Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1587 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,572 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

