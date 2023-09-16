Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on September 22nd

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2174 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:IMFL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,574 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,261,000.

About Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

